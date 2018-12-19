Christmas lights at Crawley sheltered housing tested for safety

Sheltered housing residents’ Christmas lights have been given a safety check.

A Crawley Borough Council spokesman said: “Electrical safety is extra important at this time of the year, as many of us put up a range of Christmas decorations, including hundreds of twinkly lights.

“To keep our residents safe, electricians from council contractors Mears and Mitie visited Carey House in West Green to safety test Christmas lights and electrical decorations in communal areas.”

Councillor Michael Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing, added: “This was a great initiative and I am pleased we were able to do this for our tenants. Here at the council, electrical and gas safety is of upmost importance.

“If any tenants are due a gas safety check for their home please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

To arrange your gas safety check, call 01293 438592.

