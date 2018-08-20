Cilla The Musical and top comic Sarah Millican for new season at The Hawth, Crawley

There’s music that’ll have you jumping in the aisles, dance to take your breath away and moving musical theatre at The Hawth, Crawley, this autumn/winter season.

Willy Russell’s Blood Brothers returns to tell the heartbreaking story of twin brothers separated at birth and Cilla The Musical offers a spectacular and heart-warming insight into the extraordinary life of the teenager from Liverpool.

Saturday Night Fever pays homage to the 1977 classic in a new stage version.

There’s The Nutcracker from the Russian State Ballet, Cinderella in Hollywood from English Youth Ballet, Sleeping Beauty from Let’s All Dance, and Swan Lake from St Petersburg Ballet.

Gary Delaney’s Gagster’s Paradise and Sarah Millican’s Control Enthusiast have both sold out but there’s still tickets for Ross Noble, Britain’s Got Talent golden buzzer act Daliso Chaponda and Jason Manford.

There’s classical delights from the Russian State Symphony Orchestra and The Hawth’s resident Orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic throughout the season.

Award-winning British vocal group, Sons of Pitches present 100 Number One Hits, there are classics from The Gordon Campbell Big Band, soulful tunes from The Three Degrees and tributes to Abba, The Beach Boys, The Carpenters, Whitney Houston and The Beatles.

And a Hawth spokesman said: “If you want something for the whole family then there’s our magical pantomime, Aladdin starring Jason Gardiner from Dancing on Ice and Shaheen Jafargholi from EastEnders. It is set to be the most spectacular Christmas show yet with hilarious script, fabulous sets, top-class cast and all the magic moments you could wish for.”

