The Crawley Labour Supporter’s Sports and Social Club members club raised £1,248.47 for St Catherine’s Hospice with a chest wax, karaoke and a raffle.

Andrew Lyon Hair and Beauty Salon donated the wax and Emma to carry out the waxing, and Goody’s Karaoke provided the karaoke.

Organisers said they were grateful to Jason Vine for his help.

Pictured are: Terry Wilkinson, Ian Kane, Mark Carter, Andrew, and Micheal Vine.

