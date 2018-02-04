Cold weather alert issued for Sussex

A cold weather alert for Sussex has been issued by Public Health England until Friday (February 9) as temperatures stay around freezing.

The Level 3 Cold Alert has been declared, with the advice to check on vulnerable relatives, friends and neighbours.

Public Health England say that there is a 90 per cent probability of severe cold weather, icy conditions and snow until Friday in parts of England. “This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.”

Scattered sleet and snow showers are likely at times in Sussex.

The Met Office forecast for the county for tomorrow is a crisp morning, and a fine but cold day expected with sunny spells.

A few snow showers will remain possible throughout, however these should remain light.

For the rest of the week it will be cold, with sunny spells and a few snow showers during Tuesday and Wednesday.

It is due to be crisp at the start of Thursday, but possibly turning a little less cold later, as rain spreads south-east.