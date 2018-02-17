Community helps rail passengers stranded after fatal Barns Green collision

A campsite in Barns Green and volunteers from the community have helped rail passengers stranded after a tragic train collision this morning.

Matt Gale, campsite manager at Sumners Pond Fishery and Campsite, said about a hundred people were left stranded in Barns Green after they were asked to leave the train.

Two people were sadly pronounced dead after a train struck a car at Barns Green level crossing in Emms Lane at just before 9am, British Transport Police said.

Mr Gale said: “All we did as a business is help the people who had to get off the train.

“They were all standing by the level crossing and police asked us to help, as they can’t have them all standing in the road.

“We got people into the campsite and gave everyone a hot drink, made sure they could use the facilities.”

He said of the passengers: “There were a couple of people who were shaken by it – it’s not a very nice thing to have happened.

“Everyone seemed pretty calm but people were keen to move on.”

He said he put a post on a local Facebook group to see if anyone would volunteer to help pick people up and take them to Horsham station – which many members of the public did.

Mr Gale said: “It’s a great village to know people are willing to help.” Southern Rail also arranged for about three coaches to take people forward on their journeys, he added.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “At present, officers are currently examining the scene to establish the circumstances which led to the car being struck.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers.

Disruption to train services is likely to last for the rest of the day, a National Rail spokesman said.

