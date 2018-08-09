Complaints of ‘evil smell’ wafting across Horsham

People in Horsham are being affected by an ‘evil smell’ wafting over the town.

There have been reports of the odour in the Oakhill area of Horsham, Littlehaven and Roffey.

Residents have taken to social media to complain about the ‘really awful’ smell and ‘terrible pong’ which some say is almost making them sick.

The complaints follow those made earlier this week by people in neighbouring Crawley where an obnoxious odour was said to be affecting ‘thousands of people.’

The nasty niff there originated from farm fields in Ifield where a ‘cake’ made from human sewage was being spread over the land.

Crawley borough councillor Geraint Thomas called for an investigation into the sickening smell. He said: “It is not ‘the price you pay for living in or close to the countryside’ or if it is it is an unacceptable one.”

He said the muck-spreading was “unneighbourly behaviour which should not be repeated.”