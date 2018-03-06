Concern for missing Crawley man

Police are growing concerned for a missing man from Crawley.

David Shaw was last seen in the town shortly before 5pm on Monday (March 5).

The 24-year-old is described as white, about 5’7”, of slim build, with brown shaven hair and stubble. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded jacket, black leggings with a leather patch on the side, and dark coloured shoes.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Officers are concerned for his welfare due to his vulnerability, and anyone who sees him is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 835 of 05/03.”