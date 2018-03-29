Concern for missing Crawley man

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Richard Wall from Crawley, who has not been seen since he left home in Ifield Drive after a family disagreement at 9pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 28).

Richard, 33, is 5ft 11ins tall, slim with short blond hair and a light coloured beard and blue eyes.

He last seen wearing a black Everlast puffa coat, B&H tracksuit bottoms and royal blue Adidas trainers.

He did not take any other clothing with him.

PC Helen Page said: “Richard hasn’t been in contact with his family and he is not responding to texts or his social media sites. We and his family are concerned about him. Please let us know if you have seen him or know of his whereabouts.”

If anyone has seen Richard or has any information about him, contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 259 of 29/03.