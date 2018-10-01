Concern for missing Horsham schoolgirl

Police and family are concerned for a Horsham schoolgirl who has gone missing from her home.

Police say that 15-year-old Hunter Woolven has not been seen since she left her home in Innes Road on Monday September 24.

Officers say that they and her family are concerned for her welfare.

A police spokesman said: “It is believed that she may be in the Crawley area.”

Hunter is described as white, 5’5” tall, with dark brown wavey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Hunter or knows where she is asked to contact the police on 101, or online, quoting serial 827 of 25/09.