Concern over missing Horley man

Police are appealing for help to trace an 18-year-old who went missing from his home in Horley yesterday (Friday, June 29).

Alexander Diaz-Leonditsis left his home at 2.30pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police said his disappearance is out of character and officers are concerned for his welfare as he does not have relevant medication with him which may make him vulnerable.

He also does not have his wallet nor mobile phone.

He is described as olive skinned, 5ft 8 inches tall, of medium build with short black/brown hair.

Alexander was last seen wearing grey Adidas shorts with light blue sides, a grey t-shirt with a Nike logo, a navy blue jumper and black trainers.

He also has a back pack with him.

Anyone with any information should contact Surrey Police on 101 (999 in an emergency) or report through report.police.uk and quote the reference number PR/45180068839.