Concert band to help re-opening of Crawley’s relocated bandstand

Crawley’s Victorian bandstand will have a fitting re-opening ceremony on Saturday (June 16) with a performance from the Crawley Millennium Concert Band.

The bandstand, which has been relocated to the Memorial Gardens, has been refurbished and restored to its former beauty by Leander Architecture, a specialist decorative blacksmith.

The work, which has been funded by Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council and the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership, includes:

- Repairs to the columns, arches and roof

- Repairs or replacements of decorative castings

- Three new balustrade panels to match the existing ones

- A new feature for the apex of the roof

- Fresh paintwork.

The Crawley Millennium Concert Band will play on the bandstand from 1-3pm on the day and chairs for spectators will be available on a first-come, first served basis.

The bandstand was first constructed for Gatwick Racecourse in 1891, so started its life in green surroundings.

It was moved from Queens Square to make way for the regeneration works in 2016.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, said: “The restored bandstand looks wonderful in its new setting.

“I’m really looking forward to the opening event on Saturday; the Crawley Millennium Concert Band always give a fantastic show and it’s fitting that they will be giving the first performance.”

For more details about the Crawley Millennium Concert Band visit www.cmcband.co.uk

See also: Crawley bandstand construction gets underway