Confusion over back-to-front village signs

Drivers in a village on the edge of Horsham could be forgiven for not knowing if they are coming or going.

For new signs have gone up on the roadside in Five Oaks, near Billingshurst ... the wrong way round.

Billingshurst Parish Council was initially delighted when developers of a new solar farm offered to construct traffic calming measures - including new village signs - in Five Oaks as a gesture of goodwill.

But delight turned to embarrassment when workmen erected the signs on the roadside on Saturday ... back to front. The signs proudly proclaim the words ‘Five Oaks’ with a plea beneath reading ‘Please Drive Carefully.’

The problem is the signs are only visible as drivers leave the village, rather than enter it.

Billingshurst Parish Council clerk Greg Burt said: “It was obvious the signs should have been the other way round.”

He said contractors would be returning to right the problem “in the next day or so.”