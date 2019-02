West Sussex and Surrey Angling Academy volunteers and students received their L3 First Aid Certificates from K2 General Manager Jonathan Hodgson on Thursday January 10.

The course was run by Dell Martin of DM Training Direct Ltd, Redhill, in December.

