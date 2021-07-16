Contact police if you see this missing teenager, 17, from Crawley
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing teenager from the Crawley area.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 4:36 pm
Patrick Sharp-Meade, 17, was last seen on Tuesday July 13 and is described as a white male with a pale freckly complexion with a slim build, unkempt ginger hair and wispy facial hair, police said.
A spokesman added: “Anyone with information is asked to report online here or call 101 quoting serial 0052 of 16/07.”