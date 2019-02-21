Copthorne care home links up with school for RSPB Birdwatch

A Copthorne care home had bird feeders filled and binoculars at the ready when it took part in this year’s RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch, with the help of some local friends.

Residents at Care UK’s Francis Court, on Borers Arms Road, participated in the annual wildlife survey, and recorded the number of birds, as well as other wildlife species, in their garden.

Residents and pupils during the birdwatch

Students from Copthorne Preparatory School, who are regular visitors to the care home, joined residents in painting pictures of British birds to help identify the species during the birdwatch.

2019 marks the 40th anniversary of the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch, which encourages people nationwide to count the birds in their gardens to allow the charity to monitor trends and understand how different species are doing. Data from over half a million people is then compared year-on-year to provide a snapshot of bird numbers across the UK.

Mary Ann Ballesteros, home manager at Francis Court, said: “The birdwatch is always an incredibly popular activity with residents, so we were delighted that local students could join us to make this event even more special for everyone involved.

“Birdwatching gives older people a fantastic opportunity to get outdoors and be more active but it’s perfect for all levels of activity. This wonderfully inclusive hobby can also be enjoyed across the generations and I know the pupils from Copthorne Preparatory School learned plenty from the residents. We all had a fantastic time and will continue our hobby over the coming months.”

Francis Court has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives.

