Copthorne neighbours win lottery prizes

Four neighbours in Copthorne were celebrating last month as they each won £1,000 playing the People’s Postcode Lottery.

While the prizes will make a difference to the Pinetrees Close residents, organisers say that the latest lottery draw is having an even bigger impact over 5,000 miles away.

People’s Postcode Lottery players have now raised more than £4.5 million for Plan International UK, helping to improve the lives of some of the poorest and most marginalised young people in sub-Saharan Africa.

From supporting brave girls facing child marriage in Tanzania, to protecting refugee children separated from their families while fleeing conflict in South Sudan, players in Copthorne and across Great Britain are making a huge difference to those most affected by poverty, violence, exclusion and discrimination.