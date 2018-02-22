Corby Glen seeks bigger council

The village of Corby Glen is growing so much, its parish council wants to make itself bigger.

At present, Corby Glen Parish Council has seven members, but there are plans to make it nine.

Now, the parish council has asked South Kesteven District Council to undertake a review to make it happen.

A report prepared for a full meeting of SKDC recommends the district council undertakes a Community Governance Review to increase the parish council as requested.

It notes that Corby Glen currently has seven parish councillors for 851 electors, giving a ratio of one councillor per 122 electors, the joint-lowest of parish councils in the area.

Some smaller parishes, such as Barkston and Syston, by contrast, have nine councillors serving 551 electors.

This means that for its size Barkston and Syston has twice as many parish councillors for the equivalent population.

The report also reveals how Corby Glen has grown over the past 20 years, having 552 electors in 1997, 772 in 2007 and 851 last year.

If the review agreed by district councillors at Thursday’s meeting of the full council, consultation would begin on March 5, inviting submissions from stakeholders.

A preparation of draft proposals would be made during May, followed by further consultation from June to August before final recommendations are presented to SKDC in the autumn.

The district council would then publish final recommendations and make its decision in November 2018.

Any changes agreed by SKDC would take effect from the next ordinary elections for the parish council, in May 2019.

The report also said the cost of the review would be met from existing SKDC resources.