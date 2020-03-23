Coronavirus: Costa to close all Sussex branches today

Costa has announced it will close all its branches in Sussex and the UK today in order to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

All stores will be closed from this evening (Monday, March 23).

Jill McDonald, chief executive of Costa Coffee, said in a statement that Costa would do its best to keep stores open in hospitals, where it will continue to provide free takeaway coffee for the next two weeks to NHS workers.

Wherever possible, Costa Express machines will also be available.

All store team members whose store has closed will be paid their full average weekly pay over eight weeks.

A spokesman said: “Whilst our stores will be closed, our commitment to our communities does not stop.

“We have pledged to provide support to those in need over the coming weeks and months, providing food and drink, and allowing our teams to support their own communities locally.

“We started last week, providing free coffee to our critical NHS workers.

“This week we will continue by delivering one million cans of coffee to other key workers across the country.”