Coronavirus patient linked to Brighton cases returns home

Steve Walsh, the coronavirus patient linked to a number of cases in Brighton, has returned home.

The businessman from Hove says he is happy and well has made a full recovery after contracting the virus.

He said, “I’m happy to be home and feeling well.

“I want to give a big thank you to the NHS who have been great throughout and my thoughts are with everyone around the world who continues to be affected by the virus.

“It’s good to be back with my family and I would ask you please to respect our privacy from this point on.”

Mr Walsh is reported to have caught the virus on a work trip to Singapore.

He then travelled to France for a holiday and is thought to have passed it on to others there.

Five cases are linked to him in the UK, with five more in France and another reportedly infected in Majorca.

The NHS said Mr Walsh was released from Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospital in London after two negative tests for coronavirus 24 hours apart.

Professor Keith Willett, NHS strategic incident director, said, “Mr Walsh’s symptoms were mild and he is no longer contagious, and poses no risk to the public, he is keen to return to his normal life and spend time with his family out of the media spotlight.

“I would like to thank the clinical team who treated Mr Walsh in hospital, as well as all the NHS staff who are working hard with other health organisations to limit the spread of coronavirus and treat the small numbers who have contracted the illness.”

Anyone with any health concerns should contact NHS 111.

