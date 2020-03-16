Coronavirus: What the latest announcements mean for West Sussex as people told to avoid offices, pubs and theatres

A range of stringent new measures were announced by the Prime Minister today in the effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

There are currently five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in West Sussex, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Addressing the public today, Boris Johnson announced a series of new measures including:

– Everyone should avoid gatherings and crowded places, such as pubs, clubs and theatres

– Everyone should work from home if they can

– All ‘unnecessary’ visits to friends and relatives in care homes should cease

People over the age of 70, pregnant women, and adults who would normally be advised to have the flu vaccine (such as those with chronic diseases) should be particularly mindful of the advice.

Within days, people in at-risk groups will be asked to stay home for 12 weeks.

Schools will not close for the moment, according to the Government.

But what will the new measures mean for West Sussex?

The county council has confirmed that all of its libraries in West Sussex have been closed until further notice.

In an email circulated this evening, it said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this will no doubt cause and further updates will be issued in due course.”

The Registration Services, which operate in some of the buildings, will remain open, the council confirmed.

Shortly after the Prime Minister’s speech this evening, a pub in Worthing confirmed that it had taken the ‘very hard decision’ to voluntarily close.

In a post on Facebook, the owners of The Goose in Marine Parade, Worthing, wrote: “We believe that this is the right thing to do and our decision is a social one over a commercial one.

“We all have a social responsibility and hope that all our lovely customers will understand and come back when we reopen.”

Do you run a local business? How will the latest announcements affect you? Get in touch at news@chiobserver.co.uk