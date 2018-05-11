Council speaks out over incinerator plans

Horsham District Council has spoken out on plans to build a new incinerator north of the town.

Britaniacrest Recycling has put forward renewed proposals to build a 24-hour Recycling, Recovery and Renewable energy facility at the site of the old Wealden brickworks in Langhurstwood Road.

The council has submitted its response to the application on the West Sussex County Council website and has asked for certain issues to be addressed should permission be granted.

In the response the council said it ‘retained some reservations’ over the impact on air quality, the landscape and the future North Horsham scheme.

However, despite these concerns it did not believe they were sufficient enough to formally object to the application on ‘material planning grounds’.

Liberty Property Trust, which is set to build 2,750 homes, new schools and recreational spaces at the north of the town, has already submitted an objection to the plans along with several parish councils.

The council said should the plans be approved it was ‘essential’ that conditions were attached which limit the number of heavy goods vehicles, secure a ‘high quality level of finish and landscape improvements,’ and protect the air quality.

Meanwhile North Horsham Parish Council has ‘strongly objected’ to the plans with concerns over multiple elements of the scheme.

In a letter - submitted on the West Sussex County Council planning portal website - the council criticised the design, height, size and mass of the proposed buildings claiming they will have a ‘detrimental effect on the local landscape’.

It also said there was “insufficient evidence to satisfy the Parish Council that there will be no adverse effect on the health and wellbeing of local residents from the plant and vehicle emissions to and from the site.”

To read the objections in full visit www.buildings.westsussex.gov.uk/ePlanningOPS/loadFullDetails.do?aplId=2213