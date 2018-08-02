‘County lines drug ring’ dealer jailed

A drug dealer from Haywards Heath has been jailed after being caught by police with crack cocaine and heroin.

Surrey Police say that Ibrahim Mohamed, 27, from Burchetts Close, Haywards Heath, appeared at Guildford Crown Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply the Class A drugs.

He was sentenced to 31 months imprisonment for each count, to be served concurrently.

Police say that officers were on patrol in Redhill on Friday April 13 as part of a crackdown into county line drug dealing. They stopped a silver Mazda 6 car. Mohamed, a passenger in the vehicle, was searched and found to be in possession of a smartphone and a large amount of cash.

A strip search of Mohamed revealed further evidence leading officers to believe that he was concealing drugs. He was later found to have concealed a package containing 55 wraps of heroin and 73 wraps of crack cocaine, which had a street value of around £1,300.

Detective Constable Helen Rackstraw said: “Mohamed was part of an active county lines drug ring and bringing him to justice has contributed towards disrupting organised drug dealing in Surrey.

“By working with local residents and our partner agencies we can make our communities safer; encouraging anyone facing a battle with drug addiction to reach out and get help.

“We want to show the dealers out there how seriously we are taking their offending and that this behavior will not be tolerated in Surrey.”