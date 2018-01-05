COUNTY NEWS: Disturbing masks made by Ronnie Kray go up for sale in Sussex

Disturbing masks made Ronnie Kray while in prison are set to go up for sale in a Sussex auction.

Four of the creepy papier-mâché masks made by the notorious gangster are to be sold at Eastbourne Auction on Thursday for £500 each.

One of the masks made by Ronnie Kray while in prison

The masks – which resemble a walrus, devil, and two grotesque faces – were made during art sessions in the high security E wing of Durham jail while Kray was serving a sentence for murder around 1969.

They had been given to prison officer Joe Rix who hung them up in the pub he was a landlord of, before being passed on to the current vendor.

Jeanette May, a specialist at the auctioneers, said, “When I went to pick them up I thought they were going to be flowery like their paintings – I got quite a shock.

“They are really dark and really give an insight into this man, who was later sectioned.

“You never know what you’re going to get in Eastbourne. I’m always looking for interesting items and we pride ourselves on finding the unusual.”

