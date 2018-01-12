COUNTY NEWS: Hundreds of budgies ‘flying free’ around Sussex home

The RSPCA is on the look out for new owners after rescuing 359 birds from a property in Sussex.

The animal welfare charity was called in for help after a man was taken into hospital.

The budgies rescued by the RSPCA

Three RSPCA officers attended the man’s home in Brighton on December 19 and 20, following reports that there were around 200 budgies living inside.

Inspector Liz Wheeler said: “We were expecting to find around 200 budgies but ended up removing 359.

“They were flying free around the semi-detached home so we had to use capture nets to safely catch them and remove them.

“When you entered the property there was a sea of yellow, green, blue and white, with birds perched everywhere. The noise from their tweeting and chirping was deafening.”

The RSPCA said the birds were signed over to the charity by their owner who wasn’t able to cope with them.

But the charity’s real challenge is now to find all the birds new homes.

“The budgies have been taken in by a number of our branches, centres and by private boarding establishments across the country,” Inspector Wheeler said.

“Mallydams Wildlife Centre in Hastings, nearby, has kindly taken on 50 birds while RSPCA Brighton’s Patcham Centre has also taken some in. And our centre in South Godstone, Surrey, has taken almost 100.

“The other birds remain in private boarding until we can find space for them at our rehoming centres across the country.

“We’d like the budgies to go to new aviary homes where they can live with other budgies and have lots of space to fly and explore.”

To find out more about offering one of these birds a new home, visit: www.rspca.org.uk/findapet