COUNTY NEWS: Lorry crashes into Sussex pub

A lorry has crashed into a pub in Sussex, police have confirmed.

Officers, along with fire and ambulance crews are at the scene of the crash at The Fox and Hounds pub in Fox Hill, Haywards Heath.

Pictures: Eddie Mitchell

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “At 1.14pm on Wednesday (May 2), a lorry was reported to have crashed into the Fox and Hounds public house on the B2112 at Fox Hill, Haywards Heath, near its junction with Hurstwood Lane.

“The lorry driver was reported to have been injured, but the extent of injury is not known. No other casualties were reported.

“The collision closed the road, which was also affected by a large oil spillage as a result of the crash.

“Police, fire and ambulance are all in attendance.”

A fire service spokesman confirmed crews were at the scene of the crash, which involved a car and lorry.

He added: “One fire engine is at the scene and a fire rescue unit (FRU).”

An ambulance spokesman said one person was checked over by crews at the scene but no one required hospital treatment.

Did you witness the crash? Email middy.news@jpress.co.uk