COUNTY NEWS: Man and woman pulled from sea in Sussex

A man and woman were pulled from the sea during the early hours of this morning in Sussex.

Police said the pair had fallen off the harbour at Newhaven Port, at the mouth of the River Ouse.

Emergency crews were called to the incident at around 12.30am.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Both had been drinking and one was believed to be intoxicated.

“They fell off the harbour. The woman, who suffered an injury, struggled to swim.

“No one was seriously hurt in the incident.”

Police left the scene at around 2am.