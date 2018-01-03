COUNTY NEWS: Stormy seas and trees down as Eleanor hits Sussex

Storm Eleanor hit the Sussex coast last night (January 2), with waves splashing over seafront railings and a trees down across the county.

Brighton and Hove City Council took to Twitter yesterday, and warned: "With strong winds associated with #StormEleanor from 6pm tonight, our seafront team advise to stay well away from the waters edge. Shingle may also be pushed on to #Hove prom which can cause a hazard."

Waves battered the seafront in Brighton and Hove (Credit: Eddie Mitchell)

In footage captured by Eddie Mitchell, waves can be seen cascading over the railings, pushing shingle onto the promenade in Brighton and Hove.

And in Collingwood Close, Peacehaven, the strong winds brought a tree down.

This came as The Met Office extended its weather warning for strong gusting winds across Sussex from 6pm on Tuesday until the same time today (January 3).

It said winds of up to 80mph were likely along the coast.