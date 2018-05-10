COUNTY NEWS: Sussex couple told ‘too young’ to rent home

A young couple say they were discriminated against for being told a house could not be rented to them because they are under 25.

Sadie Murphy, who is 20-weeks pregnant, and her partner Matt Carr are hunting for a home to raise their first baby and said they were shocked when they were told one landlord would not even consider them for a viewing.

Sadie said, “I think it’s completely wrong. It’s discrimination. We are in a world now where we are all against that.

“Not only is it incredibly hard to get car insurance for young drivers, but now we are being turned away from a home.”

The 20-year-old said they were told this when they visited an Eastbourne letting agent.

Sadie said, “I was really shocked. I didn’t understand why. As soon as I said I’m 20 they said, ‘I’m sorry’.”

Though Sadie said she had not come across this rule before, she says people her age have told her they had experienced a similar problem.

She said, “I think we need to say something on young people’s behalf, everybody needs a house, being under 25 doesn’t change anything.

“I think it’s a stereotype of younger people that they can’t pay back bills and just party.

“Many aren’t like that and just want to come home to a nice home and live peacefully. They aren’t giving us a chance which is quite upsetting really.”

Sadie says she sent the letting agent an email expressing her concerns but has received no response.

Responding to this incident, David Cox, chief executive at ARLA Propertymark which represents landlords and agents, said, “Landlords and letting agents are not allowed to discriminate for any of the protected characteristics under the Equality Act 2010; age being one of them.

“Except in certain circumstances, such as retirement properties where there are lawful age exemptions.”

The letting agency has been contacted for a comment.