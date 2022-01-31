Crash closes two major Horsham roads
Two major Horsham roads have been closed following a crash this afternoon (Monday).
Monday, 31st January 2022, 4:51 pm
Updated
Monday, 31st January 2022, 5:35 pm
The A281 Guildford road has been shut and Merryfield Drive is closed both ways from Hill Mead to the A281.
Traffic is reported slow both ways from Blackbridge Lane to Irwin Drive and there is congestion to Blackbridge Lane and Hills Farm Lane.
Traffic is reported to be struggling to find alternative routes.