Crashes block three more roads across the district

A warning has been issued to road users as three more roads have become blocked this morning (December 28) following crashes.

A collision has blocked the A264 Rusper Road in Horsham in both direction.

Another crash has taken place on the A281 Brighton Road at the junction with the A2037.

The A24 Findon Bypass is also blocked in both directions at the junction with the A280 Long Furlong.

Police have urged road users to take extra care as roads are a lot icier than they seem.

Officers are currently dealing with several incidents and earlier this morning there were multiple reports of cars spinning off the A24 between Ashington and Washington.

Partridge Green firefighters have also warned of black ice on the A281 near The Bull pub, caused by the river Adur flooding.