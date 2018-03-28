Crawley bandstand construction gets underway

The town’s Victorian bandstand is one step closer to being installed in its new home in Memorial Gardens with the construction of the foundation for the bandstand to rest on almost completed.

Crawley Borough Council has been working with specialist Leander Architecture to refurbish and restore the bandstand after it was moved from Queens Square to make way for the regeneration works in 2016.

Meanwhile, construction for the foundation of the bandstand is being undertaken by Manor Construction who were awarded the tender for the project.

Work began in January and is due to finish in the next few weeks.

The work has been funded by Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council and the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership.

Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Councillor Chris Mullins, said: “The bandstand is an important part of Crawley’s history and I am delighted that the project is coming along.

“I am very much looking forward to seeing the bandstand returned to its former glory in its new home.“