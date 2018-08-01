Crawley branch manager’s gruelling trek to help hospice

A Crawley builders’ merchant has undergone one of the world’s most challenging treks as a thank you to the hospice that cared for her daughter.

Diane Pearce, who manages the Gibbs and Dandy Crawley branch, took on the gruelling eight day challenge of trekking across The Great Wall of China after being inspired by the kindness and care shown by St Catherine’s Hospice, which looked after her daughter Lauren before her death in the summer of 2016.

Diane said: “We were all overwhelmed by the way the nurses and doctors looked after Lauren and one of her final wishes was for me do something big for St Catherine’s Hospice to thank them.

“The trek was a huge challenge, very difficult and I was very much out of my comfort zone, but it was all worth it to achieve our £5,000 fundraising target.

“It’s our way of saying thank you for the work the nurses and doctors put in to support my daughter.”