Crawley ‘cave’ proves popular with children

Crawley children spent half-term enjoying The Millpond Cave at Millpond Adventure Playground.

Located in Bewbush, Millpond’s new cave room features dinosaur footprints, T-Rex skeleton and benches made out of crates for children to play on.

The room was created by dedicated member of staff, Adam, who spent hours crafting stone-effect walls out of cardboard and papier-mâché, fixing corrugated iron to the ceiling and painting wooden beams to create a unique prehistoric play area.

Visiting the revamped play room, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Chris Mullins, said: “The Millpond Cave is a fantastic addition to the Adventure Playground.

“The attention to detail is wonderful and Adam has done a brilliant job in taking a plain room and making it a fun, imaginative space for children to enjoy.”

Millpond Adventure Playground is one of four adventure playgrounds in Crawley and is open from 3pm-7.30pm, Tuesdays to Thursdays during term time and 10.30am-4pm, Monday-Friday during school holidays.

