Christians from churches across Crawley braved the elements to gather for an open-air Good Friday service in Queens Square this year.

Despite the downpour, church-goers of all ages turned out to join in with songs to mark the festival about Jesus’ death to save humankind and his resurrection.

Crawley churches gather in Queens Square for Good Friday service.

The service contained worship by a mixed band from the churches, readings and a short talk about the meaning of Good Friday.