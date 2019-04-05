Crawley Cineworld launches state-of the art 270-degree ScreenX

The latest offering in state-of-the-art cinema viewing has been launched at a Crawley cinema.

Cineworld Crawley has opened its new 270-degree ScreenX facility today (April 5), the first in Sussex and only the 12th in the country.

The ScreenX new generation screen is coming to Crawley

Originally launched in South Korea ScreenX is exclusive to Cineworld in the UK and sees movies projected onto two side walls in the cinema as well as the usual wide-screen opposite viewers.

Matthew Blinch, general manager at Cineworld Crawley said: “ScreenX is the latest in immersive cinema experiences. It’s our latest proposition here at Cineworld in Crawley and we are very fortunate to get it.

The new screen, set to host 219 seats, has taken just two weeks to create and has replaced one of the screens on the third floor of the cinema.

Matthew explained the roof of the auditorium had to be raised to fit in new projectors and special fabric had also been installed on the two side walls.

He said: “The reason why we brought it to Crawley was it was a real sense of thrillseeking for our customers. The way that it works is its multimedia projection so we are projecting onto the front screen and onto the side walls as well. The side walls are built with a special kind of fabric that reflects the projector to give an enhanced image all around the auditorium. It’s 270-degree viewing bringing the customer into the action.”

According to Cineworld’s website it will cost £16.70 for an adult and £13.70 for a child to watch a film in the new ScreenX.

The Crawley facility is currently screening Shazam but is set to host blockbusters including Detective Pikachu and Godzilla: King of Monsters in the future.

