Crawley clubbers invited to ‘Give a Kid a Quid’ over Bank Holiday

Crawley club Moka will host a ‘Give a Kid a Quid’ appeal throughout the August Bank Holiday weekend to help children’s charities.

Clubbers at the Station Way venue are being invited to donate spare change to the Echo Trust, the charity set up by late night bars and clubs operator The Deltic Group, to award grants to local children’s charities.

Since it was established in 2002 the Echo Trust has raised more than £2.5 million and supported a variety of causes ranging from medical equipment for children and young adults to charity groups.

General manager Darren Harfield said: “Give A Kid A Quid is a simple way to raise a lot of money that will transform the lives of young people in our community.

“Our customers always respond generously to appeals for help and I am sure they will once again show how much they care.”

The Echo Trust is a registered charity under the number 1096255.

The Deltic Group is the UK’s largest operator of late night bars and clubs, employing 3,000 people across its 54 venues.

