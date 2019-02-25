Crawley Co-op set to reopen after £1million revamp

Co-op is set to serve-up a new-look store in Crawley, following a £1million overhaul.

Launching on February 28, the revamped Co-op in Dorsten Square will offer a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables, healthy foods, meal ideas, ready-to-go hot food, Costa Coffee machine, award winning wines and essentials along with an in-store bakery.

Adam Dawes, store manager, said: “We are delighted to be undertaking such a significant investment in Crawley and we’re confident that the improvements will help us to better serve the community. It’s an exciting time for the whole team.”

Tony Davies, regional manager, said: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum. Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.

“We also want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. Our members make a difference locally and simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much needed funding for organisations in their area who contribute to improving local life.”

The store brings a funding boost locally through Co-op’s Membership scheme – members receive a 5% reward on the purchase of own-brand products and services, with Co-op donating a further 1 per cent to good causes.

Causes in the area currently benefiting include: Gravity Social Club, Friends of Buchan Park and Crawley Scout group – with Co-op members able to choose which group they would like to support online.

The community retailer also offers a 10% discount to students in the area holding a NUS card.

There are offers and promotions in and around the store to mark its launch. The community retailer has also unveiled a price investment programme to cut the cost of everyday essentials including fruit, vegetables, bread, fresh meat and ready meals, as well as household brand names.

Further information about the benefits of Co-op membership and, its Local Community Fund, is available by visiting: http://www.coop.co.uk/membership/