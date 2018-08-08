Crawley commitment to safety on building sites

A commitment to meet the highest standards for construction workers has been given by Crawley Borough Council.

Crawley council is giving its backing to a Unite Construction Charter that seeks to ensure that conditions for workers on construction projects under local authority control in Crawley meet the highest standards.

Peter Lamb, leader of the council has committed to back the Charter and has included the commitment in the Labour council’s manifesto.

The Charter commits to working with Unite in order to achieve the highest standards in respect of direct employment status, health & safety, standards of work, apprenticeship training and the implementation of appropriate nationally agreed terms and conditions of employment.

Mr Lamb said: “Everyone has the right to a safe working environment and the conditions set out in Unite’s Construction Charter should ensure construction workers are treated fairly and safely on council projects. I don’t see this as setting an example, it’s really the least that any employer should do.

“The council has ambitious plans to invest in affordable homes and to regenerate the town centre as part of a wider economic development and regeneration programme. The Charter will cover important local authority construction projects including a range of residential, commercial and public realm improvements.”

Unite regional secretary for the South East, Ian Woodland said: “We welcome Crawley Council’s significant commitment to construction workers. Unite’s Construction Charter will help local workers to operate in a safe environment on construction sites and to ensure they can raise health and safety issues without fear.

“The council is involved in a number of important projects and workers on those projects will be able to work under the highest standards.”

