Heroes of the Crawley community got some well-deserved recognition at our fabulous Crawley Community Awards

More than 300 people and organisations were nominated for one of our awards with the 16 winners were revealed at the awards ceremony at The Hawth in Crawley on Wednesday, March 6. There was even a video message from England manager and former Crawley resident Gareth Southgate, whose parents accepted the Pride of Crawley award on his behalf.

