Crawley community projects granted thousands in grant cash

Crawley community projects are celebrating receiving thousands of pounds in grant cash.

Crawley Borough Council has pledged £2,979 to Crawley Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) new minibus appeal and £3,873 to Seymour School’s bicycle shelter project on the Crowdfund Crawley site.

The pledge from the council’s Neighbourhood Improvement Fund helped Crawley Open DofE Centre reach its £15,419 target.

The project also had pledges from West Sussex County Council, Tesco Bags of Help and Courage-Dyer Trust Crawley.

Seymour School’s bicycle shelter project’s campaign still needs £3,509.

It hopes to install a bike shelter for the increasing number of pupils who commute to school by bicycle.

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “Crowdfund Crawley has been an incredibly successful initiative, helping to support a wide range of community projects across the borough achieve their goals.

“In its first year, 11 projects have successfully reached their funding targets, raising a total of £59,640 from 175 backers.”

Four more crowdfunding projects achieved their goals in February:

Broadfield Arts Festival, Community Choral Events, Keep us Hiking and Discover Crawley Together raised a total of £21,347.

Discover Crawley Together is continuing to fund for its family learning events project.

