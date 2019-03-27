Crawley community projects granted thousands in grant cash

Cllr Peter Smith
Cllr Peter Smith

Crawley community projects are celebrating receiving thousands of pounds in grant cash.

Crawley Borough Council has pledged £2,979 to Crawley Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) new minibus appeal and £3,873 to Seymour School’s bicycle shelter project on the Crowdfund Crawley site.

The pledge from the council’s Neighbourhood Improvement Fund helped Crawley Open DofE Centre reach its £15,419 target.

The project also had pledges from West Sussex County Council, Tesco Bags of Help and Courage-Dyer Trust Crawley.

Seymour School’s bicycle shelter project’s campaign still needs £3,509.

It hopes to install a bike shelter for the increasing number of pupils who commute to school by bicycle.

More news:

Cannabis factory found in an empty Crawley town centre café building

Nights out in Crawley - club pictures from the archives

Lorry driver celebrates £1 million EuroMillions Lottery win

Crawley arson attack - flammable material pushed through letter box

New Crawley shop to open creating 50 jobs

When is the Crawley town centre post office moving? Here’s all you need to know

£80 fines for people who drop litter in Crawley

Man attacks pensioner, 83, and takes her shopping trolley in Crawley

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “Crowdfund Crawley has been an incredibly successful initiative, helping to support a wide range of community projects across the borough achieve their goals.

“In its first year, 11 projects have successfully reached their funding targets, raising a total of £59,640 from 175 backers.”

Four more crowdfunding projects achieved their goals in February:

Broadfield Arts Festival, Community Choral Events, Keep us Hiking and Discover Crawley Together raised a total of £21,347.

Discover Crawley Together is continuing to fund for its family learning events project.

For more details or to pledge visit here: