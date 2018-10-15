Crawley community wardens win praise for helping stray dogs

Crawley Borough Council’s community wardens have scooped the RSPCA’s Gold Stray Dog Footprint award for the tenth year in a row.

A council spokesman said: “The award recognises the wardens’ constant dedication to keeping local dogs safe, ensuring they receive the best possible care from start to finish, including kennelling, rehoming and emergency treatment.

“In acknowledgment of the PawPrint Award’s 10th anniversary and the Community Wardens’ decade of commitment to animal welfare, they have subsequently achieved the Platinum Stray Dog Footprint.”

The Community Wardens Service dealt with 72 stray dogs from January to August.

Five dogs were passed to rehoming organisations and the rest went back to their owners.

They were also able to reunite a stolen dog with his family after two months away from home.

See also:

Drivers warned of months of delays during Crawley roundabout work

Gatwick baggage handlers paid ‘significantly more’ than staff who help disabled, says union

Crawley hospital team wins top award

Councillor Geraint Thomas, Cabinet member for Environmental Services, said: “I’m so pleased that our community wardens have been recognised yet again for their exceptional animal welfare work. Their passion to keep dogs in Crawley safe is commendable.

“To continue to keep dogs safe, remember to microchip your pup. Not only is it the law but it’s crucial for good dog welfare and provides you with peace of mind.”

If you come across a lost dog and are unable to return them directly to its owner, contact the community wardens on 07884 492324.

If you find a dog between 9.30pm and 8am call 07831 553906.

The finder of a stray dog is required by law to return the dog to its owner or contact the local authority for the area in which the dog was found.

For more information on lost and found dogs, visit www.crawley.gov.uk/dogs