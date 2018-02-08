Crawley confusion as map puts town in Hampshire

Crawley residents are feeling a bit bemused following recent Met Office weather warnings, as the accompanying map puts the town firmly in Hampshire!

The latest warning for ice overnight and into tomorrow morning includes Crawley but doesn’t actually extend into Sussex.

The map places Crawley north of Southampton and more in the area where Winchester should be.

One resident contacted us to say: “It’s certainly confusing! I was all ready for some extreme weather until I spotted we’d been moved about 100 miles west!”