Crawley council recover property used as car parts business

A property in Three Bridges has successfully been recovered by Crawley Borough Council after discovering that it was being used by the tenant to run a car parts and accessories business.

The borough council says that the investigation was initially launched by the council’s Fraud Investigation Team who received an anonymous tip off, alleging that the tenant was not residing at the address.

The Fraud Team then worked with officers from the Nuisance and Anti-Social Behaviour Team, Housing and the Community Wardens in the process of recovering the property, after it was discovered that the tenant had been using the adjoining residents’ car park to carry out mechanical works on a number of vehicles, including several cars and vans.

The council were awarded an outright possession order at Horsham Court and awarded costs of £424.50.

On repossession of the property, various car parts, tyres, tools and rubbish had been left behind.

Councillor Peter Lamb said: “While fraud is incredibly rare, every property lost to fraud is a Crawley family which can’t be housed. Crawley Borough Council is committed to delivering more affordable housing for local people and ensuring every house goes to those residents who need it most.”

Crawley Borough Council’s Fraud Investigation Team can be contacted free and in confidence on 0800 634 0180 or by email to investigations@crawley.gov.uk

The Community Wardens investigate all reports of fly-tipping and can be contacted on 07884 492324.

