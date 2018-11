Police are continuing to investigate a serious crash which has closed roads at a Crawley roundabout.

Emergency services were called to the Tushmore roundabout on Crawley Avenue, at about 8.30am today (November 1).

Traffic has been queuing around Crawley due to the accident

Police said the collision involved a car, a pedestrian and a cyclist.

A police spokesman said officers are still at scene and Crawley Avenue remains closed whilst investigations continue.

Huge disruption has been caused with traffic queuing along many roads in the area.