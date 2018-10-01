Crawley crowdfunding bid to help people with cancer

A show which will raise money to help people with cancer will go on thanks to a crowdfunding bid.

Bodies is a ‘tragi-comedy’ based on people’s experiences with cancer.

The Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre created the project to raise awareness and funds.

Crawley Borough Council has pledged £800 to help the project go beyond a free performance at The Hawth’s studio theatre today (Monday October 1) at 7.30pm.

The funding will contribute towards filming of the play and the production of educational material which will be available online after the event.

However, The Olive Tree still needs to raise £409 more through crowdfunding to reach its target.

A council spokesman said: “The Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Carlos Castro, will be showing his support at the performance, delivered by Sohaya Visions and Mukul and Ghetto. Acting, movement, music, light and artistic projections will be used to complement the storytelling style.”

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “It’s brilliant news that the council has pledged a significant amount towards this crowdfunding project. The film of the play will go on to educate the wider community on the realities of living with cancer.

“I urge people to continue pledging through Crowdfund Crawley and help The Olive Tree reach that all-important goal. While you’re on the site, there are three other projects that could also do with your support!”

To make a contribution, visit www.spacehive.com/bodies

Free tickets are available to book through The Hawth’s box office by calling 01293 553636 or visiting www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth

For more information about Crowdfund Crawley visit www.spacehive.com/movement/crawley