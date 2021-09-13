Crawley Down crash update: man, 29, dies after suffering life-threatening injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident, which also killed a 23-year-old woman.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a single vehicle collision on the A264 Snow Hill just east of the Duke’s Head Roundabout at 8.50pm on Wednesday (September 8).

The vehicle, a grey Smart car, had left the road and hit a tree, they said.

Sussex Police said a man who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Crawley Down has died.

“A woman aged 23 from Carshalton, London, who was a front seat passenger, died at the scene,” the spokesperson added.

“The driver, a 29-year-old man from Battersea, London, was taken to St George’s Hospital in London with life-threatening injuries, and sadly died on Friday (September 10).”

Police said a 28-year-old man, who was a passenger in the back seat, suffered ‘multiple fractures’ and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Their families and next of kin have been informed and road closures were in place while the scene was investigated.

Officers are urging anyone who saw the vehicle, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, to get in contact by emailing [email protected]