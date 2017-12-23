Crawley drink-driver to spend Christmas in prison

A Crawley man is one of four Sussex drivers who will spend Christmas behind bars after being convicted of drink or drug-driving.

Police have increased patrols in the county as part of their annual Christmas crackdown, which runs from 1 December to 1 January.

As of Thursday (21 December), a total of 141 people were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug-driving, according to police.

Of these, 60 have been charged and a further 15 already convicted.

Four motorists committed offences so serious they have been jailed, police said.

One of these was Edward Janman, 31, a mechanic, of Radford Road, Crawley.

He was stopped in Gatwick Road, Crawley, at about 12.45pm on Wednesday, December 13, driving a blue Lexus IS which was flagged up as having no insurance, police said.

A spokesman said: "Due to the smell of intoxicating liquor, Janman was required to take a roadside breath test, which he failed.

"He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving with 111mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance."

The legal limit is 35mcg per 100ml of breath.

Janman was remanded in custody to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 14, said police.

Due to his previous offences – he was disqualified for two years in April 2007 and for three years in September 2016 for drink-driving – he was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison, according to the spokesman.

He was also disqualified from driving for five years, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge, added police.