Crawley electoral boundaries to change - here’s all you need to know

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England has published its final recommendations for new electoral arrangements for Crawley Borough Council.

It draws new boundaries for each council ward across Crawley.

The boundaries of nine of Crawley’s wards will change as a result of the review.

The commission’s final recommendations propose that Crawley should be represented by 36 borough councillors in the future - one fewer than the current arrangement.

The recommendations also propose that those councillors should represent ten three-councillor wards and three two-councillor wards across the borough.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said, “We are extremely grateful to people across Crawley who took part in the review. The commission has looked at all the evidence that was put forward during the consultation.

“We believe these recommendations deliver electoral fairness for voters as well as reflecting community ties throughout Crawley.”

In response to local feedback during consultation, the commission has made changes to some of the wards it put forward for consultation earlier this year.

A spokesman said: “For example, a large number of responses to the consultation objected to the commission’s draft proposal to include an area around the Tushmore roundabout in the proposed Langley Green & Manor Royal ward.

“Local people and organisations argued that the A23 Crawley Avenue forms a strong boundary in this part of the borough and it should be used as a boundary in this case.

“The commission has listened to those local views and has changed its proposal so that the A23 forms the boundary between the Langley Green & Tushmore and Northgate & West Green wards.

In the south of the borough, the commission has changed its proposals so that Burbeach Close should be part of a Bewbush ward rather than Gossops Green as previously proposed by the commission.

People argued that its inclusion would be a better reflection of community ties in this part of Crawley.

The commission has changed its proposals to accommodate those views.

The proposed new arrangements must now be implemented by Parliament.

A draft Order – the legal document which brings into force the recommendations – will be laid in Parliament in the coming months.

The draft Order provides for the new electoral arrangements to come into force at the council elections in 2019.