Crawley electricity works: Free food, drinks and wifi as homes left without power

Homes in Crawley which have had their electricity supplies cut off today (February 9) are being offered free food, drinks and wifi.

UK Power Networks has shut off power to around 200 homes in the Broadfield area whilst works are carried out at a substation in Hillingdale. For more on the works see here: Hundreds without power as works carried out in Crawley

The works are set to last most of the day and the firm has announced it is providing a free service offering those affected temporary electricity as well as food, drinks and wifi.

A spokesman said: “Our customer support vehicle has been in the area to provide hot food and drinks, temporary power supply, wifi, help and advice to customers whilst this essential work is taking place.”