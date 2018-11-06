Crawley events to mark end of First World War - here’s all you need to know

A beacon will be lit in Crawley to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War on November 11.

Tilgate Park will hosts the town’s commemorations.

A Crawley Borough Council spokesman said: “Join the tributes in Tilgate Park as Crawley remembers the end of the Great War and the millions who were killed or came home wounded.

“At 7pm, we will be joining 1,000 towns across the country with the Beacons of Light event.

“From 5pm, there will be live musical performances by The Spinettes and a short production by The Hawth Youth Theatre in The Barn.

“At 6.20pm a beautiful parade of lanterns will lead a procession to the beacon lighting in the main car park.”

The Surrey and Sussex Drum and Bugle Corps will sound the Last Post at 6.55pm in unison with thousands of buglers across the country.

The beacon will be lit as part of Beacons of Light at 7pm to signify the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of four years of war.

At 7.05pm, more than 1,000 churches and cathedrals will ring their bells as part of Ringing Out for Peace, organised in association with the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers.

A minute later, The Hawth Youth Theatre will perform a specially written poem called Cry for Peace Around the World.

Councillor Brenda Smith said: “We are proud to be playing a part in this historic international event to commemorate the centenary of the end of the Great War and to recognise the contribution and sacrifice made by the men and women from our own community.”

The Walled Garden will host a Remembrance Service from 10.45am. Anyone wishing to attend should gather at the Commemoration Mural next to the café.

The mural has been created by artist Colin Tickner, who will also read the dedication.

A two minutes’ silence will be observed at 11am.

Other activities in the Walled Garden include a First World War slide show with background music in the Café meeting room, a mural, and a poppy display in the maze organised by the Friends of Tilgate Park.

The town’s Remembrance Service takes place at St John’s Church in the High Street from 10am.

The two minutes’ silence will take place at 11am.